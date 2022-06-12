Left Menu

We can’t hold people to ransom by violent protests: Bengal cleric’s body

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 23:47 IST
We can’t hold people to ransom by violent protests: Bengal cleric’s body
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that people cannot be held to ransom by violence, an association of Muslim clerics on Sunday night urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to grant permission to any more rally to protest against controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad by two BJP leaders.

The Bengal Imams Association also asked members of the community not to fall into the traps of vested interests and indulge in violence.

President of the association Md Yahia said in a video statement that violence, arson and attacking properties and police personnel by a section of minority community members in the name of agitation have hurt the economy and caused great hardships to the general public.

''While the comments of Nupur Sharma and another BJP leader are unacceptable and we are awaiting administrative action, we cannot hold people of the state to ransom by violent protests that are taking place in pockets of Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. Setting on fire properties and pelting the police with stones and being lathi-charged by the police cannot boost the image of a devoutly religious man or his icon,'' he said.

Yahia had on Thursday called for protests inside mosques across the state, demanding the arrest of the two BJP leaders, but said the administration is free to take action against people who are blocking roads and inconveniencing the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in 2023; MLB roundup: Jared Walsh hits for cycle as Angels outslug Mets and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship

Science News Roundup: Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022