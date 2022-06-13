Left Menu

President Kovind arrives in Bengaluru on two-day visit

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 12:27 IST
President Kovind arrives in Bengaluru on two-day visit
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit to Karnataka.

He was received at the airport by state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, among others.

On Monday afternoon, the President is slated to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru. The school was raised on August 1, 1946, by King George VI as Royal Indian Military College.

On Tuesday, Kovind is scheduled to attend the ''Lokarpana'' of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Kanakapura Road here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022