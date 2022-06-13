Maha: Congress leaders march to ED office in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders and workers took out a march to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office here in Maharashtra on Monday to express their solidarity with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who appeared before the probe agency's office in Delhi in a money laundering case.

The party workers said they would intensify the protest in case of any action by the ED against Gandhi.

The ED had issued summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED's office in Delhi on Monday morning. This is the first time that Gandhi has appeared before a central probe agency for questioning in a case.

In Maharashtra's Nagpur city, Congress leaders and workers staged a huge demonstration in front of the ED's office in the Seminary Hills area to express their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

The party legislators and workers in other parts of Vidarbha also staged protests.

Such protests will continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, some of the party leaders said.

