'Matter of shame': Union minister slams Cong protest

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday slammed the Congress for its nationwide protests against questioning its leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering probe, saying it is shameful that the party members came out on roads to ''support corruption''.

Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case linked to the National Herald newspaper, published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

''Congress leaders are called by the ED in a matter of corruption and all its leaders gheraoed in Delhi in support of corruption… They will gherao ED office and protest everywhere. It is not justified in democracy. People of the country will not forgive corrupt leaders,'' Meghwal told reporters here.

He said the BJP and the people of the country seek answers from the Congress over its alleged link with Kolkata's Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

''If such a transaction takes place in any other company, it is a crime. If it is done by big leaders of the Congress party, is it not a crime? Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law,'' Meghwal said.

He said that the BJP does not act with a vengeance.

''Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had also summoned Robert Vadra. One of his cases pertains to my Bikaner parliamentary constituency. It is proven. He is on bail from the court and also on bail from the court in Associated Journals Limited (AJL),'' the BJP leader said.

''The man (Rahul Gandhi) is on bail and ED is summoning him for questioning. Instead of cooperating, the Congress leaders have come out in support of corruption across the country, it is a matter of shame,'' Meghwal added.

