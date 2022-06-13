People in power instigating public in name of religion, alleges Ashok Gehlot

In wake of the recent violent incidents that broke out in various parts of the country over the controversial remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that people sitting in power "instigating people in the name of religion" and said that the people in power are "not worried about the public". The remarks of the Chief Minister came while addressing the media along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the day when Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald case.

"People sitting in power are so arrogant that they are not worried about the public, they are only instigating people in the name of religion and they are also succeeding in that, but they also have a limit," Gehlot said. Mentioning the violence taking place in various parts of the country lately, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should appeal to the people to maintain peace during such times.

"Riots are taking place in the country, there is fire, tension and quarrels are taking place in the country, the government is not worried about it. The Opposition is constantly saying that Prime Minister Modi should appeal to the whole country that people should maintain mutual brotherhood, but they are hesitant in saying even this," he alleged. "If modern India is made today in 76 years, then it is the gift of Congress. The sacrifices made by Congress leaders before and after independence, PM Modi never remembers it. He never remembered the martyrdom of Indira Gandhi," Gehlot added.

Talking about the National Herald newspaper that was shut down in 2008 after it suffered losses, Gehlot said that the BJP presented the help that the Congress party extended to the organisation to recover itself as a "case". "The National Herald newspaper was established in 1937 and since then the Congress Party has been supporting it. Media people know what is the condition of print media where it is published, it mostly runs in the loss. And the National Herald newspaper became very weak after independence, its condition had become very bad, after which the Congress party helped them. Ever since BJP came to power, it has been presented as a case," he said.

Baghel also slammed the Central government over the registration of cases against the Opposition leaders stating that it is the misuse of the agencies to suppress them. "For the last 8 years, central agencies have continuously registered cases against leaders in Opposition... there is a continuous misuse of central agencies to suppress us... this cannot happen under democracy which is getting strangled; we oppose this," he said.

"Thousands of workers protested country-wide over the way our party leader was summoned in the National Herald case today," Baghel added. Earlier today, Gandhi arrived at the ED office in the national capital with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid a huge march by the party workers along with him to the office.

Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march. (ANI)

