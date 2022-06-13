Money laundering case: Rahul Gandhi asked to appear before ED again on Tuesday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday was asked to appear before it again on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.
They said the questioning on Monday continued well past 9 pm and would end soon.
Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.
He was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 pm and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 pm, officials said.
The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.
The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.
