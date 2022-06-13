Left Menu

Nagpur Cong leader makes offensive comments on PM; BJP to file police complaint

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:41 IST
Nagpur Cong leader makes offensive comments on PM; BJP to file police complaint
A local Congress leader on Monday courted controversy after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking part in a protest organised by the party in Nagpur over questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sheikh Hussain, former Nagpur Congress unit president, made the alleged remarks while criticizing the PM over questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers from the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra staged a demonstration outside the ED office in Nagpur to express their solidarity with Gandhi.

Taking exception to Hussain's comments against Modi, the Nagpur BJP said it will file a police complaint against him on Tuesday.

Nagpur BJP spokesperson Chandan Goswami alleged Hussain used objectionable language against the Prime Minister during his speech at the protest site and said the party will approach the police in this regard. PTI CLS RSY RSY

