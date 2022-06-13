Bulldozers will continue to be used against troublemakers in UP: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday warned that there is no place in the state for those obstructing development work and bulldozers will continue to be used against troublemakers.

Talking to reporters after addressing the BJP's 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' here, Pathak said the rule of law prevails in the state and any kind of disturbance, unrest and activities of anti-social elements will not be tolerated.

The deputy chief minister's remarks came in the wake of demolition of properties of those allegedly involved in the June 10 violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur districts. The state government's action has invited criticism from several quarters.

''There is no place in the state for those creating obstacles in development work and bulldozers will continue to be used against troublemakers. Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) is very strict on the issue of law and order,'' Pathak said.

The Prayagraj Development Authority on Sunday bulldozed the house of Javed Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence which was triggered by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

On Saturday, the alleged illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on June 10.

There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well on June 10.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 333 people from eight districts of the state in connection with the violence and registered 13 FIRs, according to officials.

Earlier, addressing the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', Pathak said that even though the Samajwadi Party improved its tally in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, it has no future.

He said earlier there was terror of SP goons in the state and their job was to capture vacant plots and houses. So, the people rejected the SP in the elections.

Both the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party will gradually be finished in the state, he claimed.

Targeting the erstwhile governments at the Centre, Pathak said they only removed the poor and not poverty.

He said the previous governments were only committed to benefiting one family and the people of their families, while the Modi government takes care of all the poor.

