MP CM met Amit Shah in Delhi; discusses cooperation policies, Naxal activities

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed various cooperation convention policies in the state, including the Naxal activities in MP.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:16 IST
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed various cooperation convention policies in the state, including the Naxal activities in MP. "In MP, the three districts, namely Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori are Naxal affected. We have controlled Naxalism in the state...," Chouhan said addressing the mediapersons.

In the meeting with Home Minister, he also asked for the deployment of more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Balaghat. In his interaction with the media, he further informed that they held extensive discussions with NITI Aayog in the area of Cooperation, on how to increase the income of the people through Cooperatives in different sectors.

"We have made aggressive policies for the areas of Cooperation, for which I presented a draft for the said policy to the Home Minister and Cooperation Minister of India Amit Shah," he said. He further added that he has invited Shah to Bhopal for holding a Cooperation convention and launch their new Cooperation Policy in the MP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

