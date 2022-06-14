Left Menu

Congress' Deepender Hooda calls Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED a political vendetta

Congress MP Deepender S Hooda on Tuesday condemned the long hours of questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and called it a political vendetta.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 07:30 IST
Congress MP Deepender S Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Deepender S Hooda on Tuesday condemned the long hours of questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and called it a political vendetta. "The way in which ED is handling this matter, the number of hours Rahul Gandhi was questioned and has been called on Tuesday again, this smells of agenda of political vendetta," said Hooda.

He also stressed that the party is strong-willed and will not be silenced. "The voice of Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not be silenced by these actions," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday left the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after 10 hours of questioning in the National Herald case. Several senior leaders of the party including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Anil Chaudhry, a few MPs and workers were also detained at various Police Stations in Delhi.Congress leaders and workers had staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons of Rahul Gandhi.

Various leaders including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march. Addressing the media, Baghel said, "The entire country is witness to the dictatorship of the ruling BJP. Congress workers were being detained from reaching the party headquarters. The entire area has been cordoned off and police have been deployed all around in an attempt to crush democracy. It is the democratic right of the opposition party to protest."

Calling the ED action on Rahul Gandhi "malicious", the Chief Minister said that the Centre is using its agencies to "suppress the voice of Opposition". (ANI)

