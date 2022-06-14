Left Menu

Rahul's ED appearance: Baghel accuses BJP of 'political vendetta'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 14:17 IST
Rahul's ED appearance: Baghel accuses BJP of 'political vendetta'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of indulging in ''political vendetta'' against the opposition and claimed that cases are ''hushed up'' when a person joins the ruling party.

Baghel, along with other party leaders, staged a dharna in front of the ED office, and was later detained by the Delhi Police, party leaders said.

Talking to the media, Baghel termed the ED's action ''malicious'' and accused the BJP government of indulging in ''political vendetta'' against the opposition.

He cautioned that as the Centre continues to ''perpetrate atrocities'', the protests will continue.

''The BJP government at the Centre should tell whether any action has been taken against the leader of any pro-BJP party in the last eight years. The moment a leader joins the BJP, all the cases against that person get hushed up. The ED, CBI, and IT department is used to suppress the voices of the Opposition,'' Baghel alleged.

Speaking about ED's summons to the Gandhi family, he said, ''There is no money laundering in this entire case as not a single penny has been transacted. Only a business restructure was done and equity was floated to keep the historic newspaper alive.'' Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by the ED in the National Herald money-laundering case, with the grand old party calling the agency action vendetta politics of the Centre against opposition leaders.

Several Congress leaders were detained for violating prohibitory orders outside the heavily barricaded party headquarters.

Congress has said it will not be cowed down by intimidatory tactics of arrests or ''false'' cases against its top leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022