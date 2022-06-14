CPI(M), CPI to depute MPs to attend Oppn meeting called by Mamata over prez poll

The CPI(M) and the CPI will send their MPs to the opposition meeting called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for discussion on a joint presidential nominee, their leaders said on Tuesday.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja said the top leadership will not attend the meeting on June 15.

The CPI(M) will be represented in the meeting by the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem.

Both the left parties have expressed strong reservations over Banerjee's ''unilateral'' decision to call such a meeting.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo, has convened the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus opposition candidate.

The election of the President of India will be held on July 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)