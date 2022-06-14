Left Menu

Govt of not 'jumlas' but 'maha jumlas': Rahul on Centre's jobs announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:55 IST
Govt of not 'jumlas' but 'maha jumlas': Rahul on Centre's jobs announcement
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre over its announcement of recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next year and a half, saying this is a government of not 'jumlas' but 'maha jumlas'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a ''mission mode'' in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resource in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Reacting to the announcement, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Just like eight years ago the youth were deceived with a promise of 2 crore jobs every year, in the same manner it is now the turn of 10 lakh government jobs.'' ''This is a government of not 'jumlas' (rhetoric) but 'maha jumlas','' the former Congress chief said.

The prime minister is not an expert at creating jobs, but in creating ''news'' over jobs, Gandhi alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022