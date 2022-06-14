Raj Cong chief claims he was detained by police on Delhi border

Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday claimed that he was stopped from entering the national capital, where the opposition party is holding protests against the Enforcement Directorate summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.Dotasra later in a statement claimed that the Delhi Police had detained him along with his supporters and kept them at an undisclosed place near Vasant Kunj police station.The Congress leader said he was going to Delhi along with other party workers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:16 IST
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday claimed that he was stopped from entering the national capital, where the opposition party is holding protests against the Enforcement Directorate summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Dotasra later in a statement claimed that the Delhi Police had detained him along with his supporters and kept them at an undisclosed place near Vasant Kunj police station.

The Congress leader said he was going to Delhi along with other party workers. But after reaching Gurgaon, the police stopped them at the Delhi border and took them to the Vasant Kunj police station.

''Vasant Kunj police have kept us at an unknown place under police surveillance,'' he said.

There was no immediate response from the police on his allegation. ''An undeclared emergency is going on in the country. People of Rajasthan are not being allowed to enter and exit Delhi,'' Dotasra alleged.

Congress leaders and workers are staging protests at several places, including Delhi, as the Enforcement Directorate questioned Rahul Gandhi for the second day.

''Rahul Gandhi is neither afraid nor will be afraid. Truth has always prevailed,'' he said.

