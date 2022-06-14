Left Menu

Arunachal BJP slams Cong for protest against ED questioning Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:06 IST
The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday criticised the Congress for organising a 'satyagraha march' here to protest against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the NDA government at the Centre against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The march was taken out on a day when Gandhi was questioned for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The BJP slammed the Congress for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of misusing the agency to destroy an individual’s political career and the image of the grand old party.

“The case was filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2013 and not by any of the BJP workers. The PM and the BJP have nothing to do with the case,” the saffron party’s state unit spokesperson Nabam Vivek told a press conference here.

He said that the party and the prime minister have nothing to do with the case as it was filed by an individual.

