Left Menu

Biden to 'integrate Israel into the Middle East' on visit, Israeli PM says

The visit will help "integrate Israel into the Middle East," Bennett's office said in a statement. Biden will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett from July 13 to July 14, before traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 21:33 IST
Biden to 'integrate Israel into the Middle East' on visit, Israeli PM says
  • Country:
  • Israel

U.S President Joe Biden will help Israel strengthen its regional ties and take its alliance with Washington to new heights on his Middle East trip next month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said on Tuesday. The visit will help "integrate Israel into the Middle East," Bennett's office said in a statement.

Biden will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett from July 13 to July 14, before traveling to Saudi Arabia. Israel thanked Biden for his efforts to strenghten its shared interests with Saudi Arabia, a country that has supported regional normalisation with Israel but which has stopped short of formally recognising Israel itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022