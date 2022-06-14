Left Menu

Cong must unite all opp parties in fight against misuse of central agencies: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:06 IST
Cong must unite all opp parties in fight against misuse of central agencies: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary
  • Country:
  • India

The main opposition party in BiharRashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — on Tuesday urged the Congress to take the initiative in uniting all opposition parties in its fight against what he termed as ''misuse'' of the central probe agencies by the BJP-led Central government to target opposition leaders.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary, a key aide of party Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, said, “As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case on Monday, his party protested across the country alleging that the Centre was targeting the Opposition by misusing agencies. Several senior Congress leaders, including a Chief Minister, were also detained by security personnel during the protest march”. He alleged that besides Congress, the NDA government is using agencies to target other opposition parties and their leaders as part of its agenda of ''political vendetta''.

“The Congress must come forward and take the initiative in uniting all opposition parties in its fight against misuse of the central investigative agencies by the central government. The Opposition’s voice is being stifled and the central government is acting in a cowardly manner and misusing investigative agencies”, claimed Tiwary. Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also appealed for a united fight against the BJP’s alleged misuse of central investigating agencies. In a letter sent to chief ministers from non-BJP parties on March 27, Banerjee claimed that the BJP misuses central agencies with “the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders”, adding that BJP ruled states “get a free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance”. She had accused the BJP of leading a “political witch hunt”.

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022