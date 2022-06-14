Left Menu

U.S. Senate Republican leader 'comfortable' with gun bill framework

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:59 IST
  • United States

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was comfortable with the framework of a U.S. Senate gun safety bill and would support the final proposed legislation if it looks like the framework.

"For myself I'm comfortable with the framework," McConnell told reporters.

