Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Rudolph Giuliani sues Smartmatic to recoup legal fees in Fox News lawsuit

Rudolph Giuliani has sued Smartmatic to recoup legal fees as he defends against its $2.7 billion lawsuit accusing him, Fox News Network and others of falsely claiming that the company helped rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election so Joe Biden would defeat Donald Trump. In a counterclaim filed late Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan, Giuliani said the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, which he characterized as baseless, interfered with his constitutional right to speak freely on issues of public concern.

Montana governor declares disaster as historic floods sweep Yellowstone

Emergency crews scrambled on Tuesday to reopen roads and restore utility service in isolated communities of Montana and Wyoming cut off by historic floods that forced the first summertime closure of Yellowstone National Park in more than three decades. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster, with rescue and relief efforts focused in three counties following days of record rainfall that triggered unprecedented flooding, mudslides and rockfalls in the greater Yellowstone region.

U.S. VP Harris sees risks to contraception, IVF if Roe overturned

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday warned that a Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion could open the door to restrictions in other areas, such as contraception and in vitro fertilization. The Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion that was verified by the court, although the final official decision expected in coming weeks may differ.

Biden's approval falls in third straight week, nears record low -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to 39% in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 56% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Trump cannot avoid testifying in New York probe, state's top court rules

Donald Trump failed to persuade New York's highest court to halt depositions in a state probe into his family real estate business, clearing the way for the former U.S. president to testify next month. In a brief order, the state Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal because "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."

U.S. Congress votes to expand Supreme Court security

The U.S. House of Representatives gave final congressional approval on Tuesday to a bill to bolster Supreme Court security in light of threats made against justices ahead of their anticipated ruling curtailing abortion rights. The legislation, which had already cleared the Senate, passed the House on a 396-27 vote. The measure expands police protection to the families of the justices and senior officers of the court. President Biden will sign it into law, the White House said.

North Carolina charter school's skirt requirement for girls unconstitutional, court rules

A North Carolina charter school's requirement that girls wear skirts based on the view that they are "fragile vessels" deserving of "gentle" treatment by boys is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-6 https://tmsnrt.rs/3xPuVWQ that Charter Day School violated three female students' equal protection rights by adopting the skirts policy based on gender stereotypes about the "proper place" for girls in society.

Florida abortion ban violates Jews' religious freedom, lawsuit says

Florida's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy violates the religious freedom of Jews because Jewish law requires the procedure in some cases, a Boynton Beach synagogue said in a lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in state court on Friday by Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, also says that the abortion ban violates the right to privacy guaranteed by the state constitution.

Two Republicans targeted by Trump await electoral verdict in South Carolina

Republican U.S. Representatives Tom Rice and Nancy Mace waited to learn their political fates as polls closed in South Carolina on Tuesday, after closely watched campaigns against two party challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Rice, a five-term incumbent, and Mace, a freshman, each ran afoul of Trump after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while Congress worked to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 account for 21% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron are estimated to make up about 8.3% and 13.3% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of June 11, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. The two fast-spreading sublineages were added to the World Health Organization's monitoring list in March and have also been designated as variants of concern in Europe.

