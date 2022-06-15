Left Menu

Congress' protest against corruption probe shows its decline: BJP

Accusing the Congress of resorting to violent protests to hide its corruption, the BJP on Wednesday said the opposition partys stir shows its progressive decline and claimed that covering up the Gandhi familys alleged graft is the true satya of its satyagraha.BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi invoked Mahatma Gandhis decision to call-off the Congress non-cooperation movement due to violence, and said the partys violent protests now for opposing the probe in a case of corruption shows how small the party has become.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:33 IST
Accusing the Congress of resorting to violent protests to ''hide'' its corruption, the BJP on Wednesday said the opposition party's stir shows its progressive decline and claimed that covering up the Gandhi family's alleged graft is the ''true satya'' of its ''satyagraha''.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi invoked Mahatma Gandhi's decision to call off the Congress' non-cooperation movement due to violence and said the party's ''violent protests'' now for opposing the probe in a case of corruption shows how small the party has become. Addressing a press conference, Trivedi noted that Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the ED in the National Herald case, is neither his party's president nor the leader of the opposition as he questioned the Congress' show of strength for him. Both chief ministers of the party and most of its MPs are in the national capital as part of the Congress' protests against the ED's summons to Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers on decisions taken with regard to the media organization and its owner Young Indian.

Congress leaders and workers staged protests outside the ED office and the party headquarters here and were detained by police.

Several Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers protesting outside the Congress office on Akbar Road were roughed up by the police and forcibly taken away, a party worker claimed.

