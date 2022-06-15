BJP seeks strict action against Maha Cong leader for 'hateful' comments against PM Modi

The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress over its Maharashtra leader Sheikh Hussain's alleged derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying such ''hateful'' remarks highlight the low the main opposition party has fallen to.

Union minister Anurag Thakur demanded strict action against Hussain, and said an apology should also be tendered.

This shows the desperate mindset of the Congress, he said, adding its leader has made such comments in frustration and desperation against a leader who has been elected as prime minister with a full majority not once but twice.

Lauding Modi for his leadership, Thakur said one should never use dirty words in politics.

Asked about Hussain's comments, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, ''Such hateful comments highlight the low and shallowness to which the Congress' mindset has fallen''. He recalled that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had used ''maut ka saudagar'' (merchant of death) barb at Modi. An FIR was registered Hussain for his remarks against the prime minister during a demonstration held near the Enforcement Directorate's office, police said on Wednesday.

