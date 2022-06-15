ED action against Rahul: K'taka Cong to lay siege to Raj Bhavan

The Congress' Karnataka unit will lay siege to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday in protest against the ''torture'' meted out to its national leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, which is questioning him in the National Herald money laundering case, the party announced today.

It also accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in ''vendetta politics.'' Congress stands behind the Gandhi family and will not fear jail, the KPCC leadership said, as it hit out at the central government and Delhi police for alleged atrocities against its workers and leaders in the national capital and not allowing them to go to the AICC office.

''The fall of your party (BJP) from power is certain....if you have guts, fight legally, not by misusing power. We will fight against it. Tomorrow we have decided to lay siege to Raj Bhavan, all our leaders, legislators will assemble at the party office at 9:30 am from where we will move towards Raj Bhavan,'' Shivakumar, the KPCC President said on Wednesday.

Further, on Friday morning in all districts a protest will be held in front of central government's offices there.

''You (BJP govt) put us behind bars, put any number of cases against us ...we won't fear, we will fight,'' he added.

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third straight day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers about his ''personal role'' in taking decisions with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by the AJL and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, terming case against Gandhis as ''false'' said the party is not against the rule of law and legal process, but in a case where there is no evidence, BJP is 'torturing' Sonia and Rahul Gandhi out of ''political vendatta.'' Pointing at alleged manhandling of Congress workers in Delhi by police, he said, ''Probably such a thing has not happened even during British rule...is this a police state? Is there an undeclared emergency? For the first time we are seeing such things....is this a dictatorship? According to me there is no democracy or constitution at all under the current regime. Congress unequivocally condemns it,'' he said.

The KPCC on Monday had staged a protest against ED near its office here against questioning and issuing of summons to the Gandhis at the ''behest of BJP''.

