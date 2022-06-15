Somali president nominates Hamza Abdi Barre as prime minister

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday nominated Hamza Abdi Barre, a former chairman of the Jubbaland state election commission, as the country's prime minister, he said on state television. "I ask the parliament to approve him as soon as possible. I ask the prime minister to fulfill his work before him like tackling insecurity, drought, climate change and good relations with all countries," Mohamud said.

Last month Mohamud won the presidency for the second time, having previously served from 2012 to 2017, after a long-delayed election that took place against a backdrop of the worst drought in 40 years and a bloody Islamist insurgency. "I thank god for making Somalia hold a fair election after a period of such uncertainty," said Barre, a lawmaker elected in December last year for the city of Kismayo, where he co-founded a university.

