Goa govt forms SIT to investigate cases of land grabbing, illegal transfer of land

The Goa government on Wednesday announced formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe cases of land grabbing and illegal transfer of land ownership in the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made this announcement while talking to reporters here.

''The state government has constituted an SIT for the first time ever to investigate the matters of land grabbing or illegal transfer of land,'' he said. ''Goa being one of the most sought-after destinations has been the target of such criminals involved in illegal land grabbing. We will leave no stone unturned to protect the land of Goa and the interest of Goans,'' the chief minister said.

Sawant said the state government has come across some cases of such illegal land transfers. ''Hence we have constituted the team to take swift action in such matters. I appeal to the people to come forward and approach the SIT to report on illegal land grabbing/transfer cases,'' he said.

The decision comes in the wake of state Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane last week announcing action against in cases of illegal transfer of land in the state. Rane had said that former minister and current Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo of being involved in the land grab cases.

Michael Lobo and his MLA wife Delilah Lobo have been booked for alleged land filling and tree-cutting. The incident took place in Parra village in North Goa district, while Lobo denied the allegations, Rane had earlier said last month.

The state government had recently suspended Outline Development Plans of Calangute-Candolim, Arpora-Nagoa-Parra in North Goa and Mormugao area in South Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)