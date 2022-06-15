Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP to issue 'black paper' against Cong govt

The BJP on Wednesday decided to issue a black paper against failures of the Rajasthan government as it deliberated on the strategy for the state Assembly polls next year.The party will highlight the ruling Congress failures, wrongdoings and crime rate, state BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore told the media while giving information about it after the two-day meeting of his partys state executive here.The BJP has also decided to highlight achievements of Narendra Modi-led Union government in the past eight years, he added.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:12 IST
The BJP on Wednesday decided to issue a ''black paper'' against failures of the Rajasthan government as it deliberated on the strategy for the state Assembly polls next year.

The party will highlight the ruling Congress' failures, wrongdoings and crime rate, state BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore told the media while giving information about it after the two-day meeting of his party's state executive here.

The BJP has also decided to highlight achievements of Narendra Modi-led Union government in the past eight years, he added. Party's state senior vice-president Mukesh Dadhich rolled out the strategy and roadmap to establish one-to-one contact with the public ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

The party has decided to observe Jan Aakrosh Week in July against the state government for its failures, he said, adding that an outreach programme will also be organised.

BJP leaders also lashed out the Congress for holding demonstrations against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.

BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh, who reached Kota to participate in the two-day meeting, called the Congress a ''champion of corruption''. He said the party is carrying out a ''false Satyagraha'' and its leaders should admit the corruption they have committed. Rajasthan stands at number one position in corruption while atrocities against women have gone up in the past two years, Singh alleged. But CM Ashok Gehlot did not listen to his inner voice, he said, adding that people of the state will teach the Congress a lesson. Meanwhile, some of the BJP workers and ex-office bearers were stopped from entering the meeting venue, leading to a ruckus there. Reacting to it, senior party leader Bhajan Lal said only those who are members of the state executive were invited for the meeting. He expressed ignorance about the ruckus.

