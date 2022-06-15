SGPC condemns Kiran Bedi's remarks 'hurting' Sikh community

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday condemned former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for her remarks that ''hurt'' the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress also criticised Bedi for her remarks made at a book launch event in Chennai on Monday.

A controversy has erupted after a video of the former IPS officer purportedly cracking a ''12'o clock'' joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book, 'Fearless Governance', went viral on social media. Bedi had later expressed regret.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, ''Kiran Bedi's remarks on Sikhs are shocking and shameful and have hurt the sentiments of the entire community.'' He said the SGPC is sending a legal notice to Bedi.

He said Bedi hails from Punjab and therefore, she should have understanding of the history of Sikhs.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AAP's Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh had condemned Bedi's remarks.

''When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected sisters and daughters.... Shame on the BJP's leaders who have a cheap mentality and make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect,'' Singh had said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a party statement, Jarnail Singh accused Bedi of ''disrespecting and hurting the sentiments'' of the Sikh community.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had also hit out at Bedi and demanded her apology for ''hurting'' sentiments of the Sikh community.

