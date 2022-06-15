Yoga invaluable gift of India to world: Mauritius president

President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun on Wednesday termed yoga as an invaluable gift from India to the world. Inaugurating a three-day Global Yoga Conference by Mokshaytan Yoga Institute located in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh virtually, he said the United Nations declaring International Yoga Day on June 21 is the result of India's thinking of ''Vasudaiva Kutumbakam''. India and its culture, of which spirituality and yoga are an essential part, have a strong relation with Mauritius, he said. Referring to the Yoga Day theme, ''Yoga for Humanity'', given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year, Roopun said yoga is a gift from ''our ancient tradition to the world''. He said in the past as the minister of arts and culture for Mauritius, he had been closely associated with Yoga Day programmes. He stressed that as president he will take part, along with his wife, in a Yoga Day programme organised at the ''Aapravasi Ghat'', which has taken the form of UNESCO's World Heritage Site and a place of pilgrimage and Mauritian identity. The president informed about the establishment of an ayurvedic garden in the Rashtrapati Bhavan of Mauritius by the Government of India and the Department of AYUSH of the University of Mauritius.

