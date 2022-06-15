Left Menu

Special Court absolves BJP leaders of model code violation charge

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:25 IST
A special court in Dhanbad on Wednesday absolved BJP state president and MP Deepak Prakash and nine others in an 8 year old case of model code of conduct violation.

The judicial magistrate Santoshni Murmu of Dhanbad MPMLA special court after hearing case, absolved all ten accused including BJP state president Prakash and other senior leaders from charges due to lack of evidence, said senior advocate Samar Srivastava and Narendra Trivedi who appeared on behalf of BJP leaders.

Petarwar ( Bokaro district) circle officer Vijay Singh Birua on December 4, 2014 had filed a case against Prakash and nine other senior BJP leaders for allegedly violating model code of conduct by holding a political meeting at Petarwar Jain Dharmshala without permission during assembly elections.

Besides Prakash, cases were filed against BJP Gomia candidate Madhav Lal Singh, Ravi Shankar Jaiswal, Nagendra Nath Tripathi, Deonarayan Prajapati, Laxaman Nayak, Sudhir Kumar Sinha, Baneswar Mahto , Ambika Khawas and Shantilal Jain.

The case was transferred to Dhanbad MPMLA special court from Gomia after Prakash became a Rajya Sabha member.

“Finally justice hasprevailed. The administration had slapped false charge against me and other leaders of the Party”, said BJP state president after court verdict.

