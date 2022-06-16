Left Menu

11 nominations filed on first day for presidential election, one paper rejected

Eleven candidates filed papers on the first day of filing nominations for the presidential poll with one nomination having been rejected as it was not accompanied by proper documents, sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:57 IST
Visual of Rashtrapati Bhavan . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven candidates filed papers on the first day of filing nominations for the presidential poll with one nomination having been rejected as it was not accompanied by proper documents, sources said on Wednesday. The process of filing nominations for the presidential election began on Wednesday with issue of notification. Nominations can be submitted until June 29, and the papers will be scrutinised on June 30.

The last day for withdrawal of candidature is July 2. The election will be held on July 18 and result will be declared on July 21. Among those who filed nominations was a person named Lalu Prasad Yadav from Saran in Bihar, sources said.

Sources said one nomination was rejected as it was not accompanied with a certified copy of the entry related to the candidate in the electoral roll of the parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as a voter. They said that 11 candidates filed nominations to the Secretary-General Rajya Sabha, who is returning officer for the presidential poll. Persons who filed nominations belonged to Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24. (ANI)

