Biden keeping "mind open" on relaxing China tariffs

U.S. President Joe Biden will keep an open mind when considering relaxing tariffs on Chinese goods, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by predecessor Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 01:06 IST
Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by predecessor Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies. His administration is seeking ways to cool inflation, and industry groups have called for tariff cuts to reduce costs for businesses and consumers. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

