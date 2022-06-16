Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee among TMC leaders who attend opposition meet called by Mamata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday attended the meeting of the country's opposition leaders regarding the presidential election.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday attended the meeting of the country's opposition leaders regarding the presidential election. Abhishek Banerjee along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached earlier at the venue and both were seen coming out to greet the opposition leaders at the entrance of the meeting venue.

His presence at the meeting raises speculation of bigger outcomes as the TMC General Secretary played a crucial role during the 2021 Assembly poll held in the state of West Bengal last year. He was also pivotal during the general elections in 2019. Abhishek Banerjee participated rigorously in several meetings apart from his own constituency to carry forward the party. Leaders of several opposition parties met at Constitution Club in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the forthcoming presidential elections. The meeting adopted a resolution to field a common candidate in the election slated on July 18.

Leaders of 16 parties Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM participated the opposition leaders' meeting called by TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of Presidential election. (ANI)

