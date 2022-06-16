Guj Cong delegation meets Governor to register protest against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED

A 10-member delegation of Gujarat Congress on Thursday called on Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar to register their protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate and the police action against party leaders in Delhi.

While the police allowed prominent leaders of the Congress to go inside the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor, nearly 20 party workers, who tried to stage a demonstration on a road outside the Raj Bhavan were detained, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, M K Rana, adding that they were released afterwards.

The delegation, led by Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor, handed over a memorandum to the Governor claiming that Rahul Gandhi is being intentionally targeted by the ruling BJP in the National Herald case.

''Through our memorandum, we urged the governor to use his position to restore the rule of the Constitution in the country. Police action at the AICC headquarters in Delhi yesterday was akin to the murder of democracy. But Congress workers can never be intimidated by such tactics,'' Thakor told reporters in Gandhinagar after meeting Devvrat.

Other senior leaders who were part of the delegation included Leader of Opposition in Assembly Sukhram Rathva, his predecessor Paresh Dhanani, former Gujarat Congress presidents Amit Chavda and Arjun Modhwadia.

According to Thakor, the ED's case against Rahul Gandhi is frivolous and the agency has not found any concrete evidence yet.

''This is an old case and Rahul Gandhi has been called several times in the past too for questioning. But ED has found nothing till date. We demand that the media should be allowed during the questioning. The ruling BJP is only torturing and harrasing our leader,'' Thakor said.

He added that the Gujarat party unit will stage protests across Gujarat on Friday condemning the Delhi police action at the AICC headquarters and ED's ongoing inquiry against Rahul Gandhi.

