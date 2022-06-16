Left Menu

Cong stages demo in Bengaluru against ED questioning Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:38 IST
A large number of Congress workers in Karnataka led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state unit president D K Shivakumar took out a massive rally to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Thursday to protest the Enforcement Directorate questioning their leader Rahul Gandhi.

Holding placards, banners and posters, they raised slogans against the BJP for the ED's move to question Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to 'National Herald' newspaper as they took out ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo'.

They were whisked away in vehicles when they were heading towards the Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said the party is against the ''conspiracy to fix'' the Congress leaders.

“We are not against the investigation but we condemn the conspiracy with ill-intention to frame our leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in false case to tarnish their image,” he said.

Later, a Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to the President of India through Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot requesting him to drop all the ‘illegal ED proceedings going on against the leaders of the Congress party’ and not to prevent Congress leaders and workers from staging peaceful protests on these issues.

