PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:02 IST
Himachal Congress protests over Rahul Gandi’s questioning by ED
The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Thursday held a protest outside the Raj Bhavan here over party leader Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress workers, led by state party unit president Pratibha Singh sat on “satyagraha” outside the Raj Bhavan.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress working president Harsh Mahajan, MLAs Ramlal Thakur, Nand Lal, Mohan Lal Brakta, Vikramaditya Singh, Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel also participated in the dharna.

Pratibha Singh alleged political vendetta by the BJP government at the Centre against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by making false cases against them.

She said the Congress is not afraid of the “dictatorial policies and decisions” of the government.

Agnihotri said the Modi government has converted the national headquarters of the Congress in Delhi into a police cantonment and party leaders were being stopped from going there.

Describing it as an undeclared emergency, he said everyone should come forward to save democracy in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

