Manipur: Congress march to Raj Bhavan to protest against ‘misuse’ of ED by Centre

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:51 IST
Leaders and workers of the Congress’ Manipur unit on Thursday marched to the Raj Bhavan here to protest against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money-laundering case.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh, other senior leaders and workers of the party reached the official residence of the governor and shouted slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Modi for allegedly misusing the ED to harass political opponents.

The party took out the procession from its headquarters here and, overcoming resistance by the police, reached Raj Bhavan.

The agitation was a part of a country-wide protest programme of the Congress.

Gandhi has been questioned by the ED for three consecutive days in the case, with the agency seeking answers about his ''personal role'' in taking decisions regarding the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.

After a day's break, he has been summoned again on Friday.

