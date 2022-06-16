Gold smuggling case: Want to see Kerala CM in jail for 14 days, says PC George

Former Kerala legislator PC George on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the allegations of prime accused in Gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh, and said that he wants to see the CPI(M) leader in jail for 14 days. Suresh had revealed that she has declared in court about the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter in the matter.

George termed the ruling Kerala government as the "most corrupt ever" to rule the state. "This is the most corrupt government that has ever ruled Kerala. Based on the revelation of Swapna Suresh, a great deal of confusion has been created. Everyone is looking at it with great shock. According to Swapna, the Chief Minister and his wife, son and daughter were involved in discussions related to the Gold Smuggling Case. 21 times gold smuggling has not been caught. It was caught only once. This is all connected with the CM," he said.

"Swapna's statement cannot be disbelieved. Smuggling gold is to harm the country. This is a dangerous situation. I want to see the Chief Minister, who has become a gold smuggler and a thief, spending 14 days in jail. People will have a chance to see it. He sent me to jail for one day on the charges of destroying communal harmony," he said. Meanwhile, Sharply reacting to prime accused in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh's allegations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit back and termed it a "part of the political agenda".

"These comments by the accused are part of the political agenda. The public had already dismissed this agenda. After an interval, they are making the accused repeat the same statement. There is not even an iota of facts in this allegation. If you think that by spreading these lies, you can destroy the determination of the government and political leadership, I am reminding you that this is a futile exercise," he said. Responding to his statement, Swapna Suresh, said that there was no "political or personal agenda" behind her allegation against Pinarayi Vijayan stating that the latter had taken a bag full of currency to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2016.

"I don't have a good or bad opinion about the honourable Chief Minister of Kerala. I do not have any political or personal agenda behind it. I said earlier that I don't care who rules Kerala. It is not my cup of tea. I am not bothered about politics. I am bothered only about the case. Who am I to give a certificate to Chief Minister for anything. Let people give it," she said. (ANI)

