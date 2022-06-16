Congress march to Raj Bhavan to protest grilling of Rahul Gandhi

Jharkhand Congress workers on Thursday marched to Raj Bhavan to protest against the grilling of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The party workers congregated at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi’s Morabadi area before proceeding to Raj Bhawan and later held a public meeting. State Congress president Rajesh Thakur told the gathering, ''The only work left with the Modi government at the Centre is to tarnish the reputation of the opposition and harass them ... The central agencies are being misused by the Centre only to hide its failure''. Senior Congress leader and cabinet minister in ruling JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand, Alamgir Alam said the case had been closed in 2015 but was reopened to harass the opposition. ''The people of the country are seeing that how central agencies like ED, income tax and CBI are being misused. People are sad but they are unable to speak out of fear,” he added. Gandhi was interrogated for the third consecutive day on Thursday in the case. He has clocked over 24 hours in multiple question and answer sessions over the last two days at the ED office.

