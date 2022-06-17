ED defers Rahul Gandhi's questioning in National Herald case to next week

The ED has allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to his mother's hospitalisation, officials said on Thursday.

The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to COVID-19-related issues.

''Shri Rahul Gandhi has written to the ED requesting his Friday appointment there be put off till Monday, since he is tied up with matters relating to his mother's hospitalisation. ED's reply is awaited,'' Jairam Ramesh, the newly-appointed Congress party head for communication, publicity and media, said in a tweet.

Rahul (51) spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths over the last three days, where he was questioned and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The grand old party has called the agency action vendetta politics of the BJP-led Centre against opposition leaders and its supporters have staged protests across the country.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)