Congress stages protests across Rajasthan against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:11 IST
Congress leaders and workers on Friday held protests across Rajasthan against the alleged repressive policies of the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money-laundering case.

A large number of party workers participated in a protest held near the Jaipur district collector's office.

Addressing Congress workers, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the party is protesting in all district headquarters of the state against the repressive policies of the central government.

He said the ED summoning Rahul Gandhi was done with a malicious intention and all Congress workers oppose it.

Several party MLAs, workers and state ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas, Mahesh Joshi and Lalchand Kataria were present at the gathering.

Gandhi (51) spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths from Monday to Wednesday during which he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED on Thursday allowed Gandhi's request to defer his further questioning from June 17 to June 20 owing to his mother's hospitalisation.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

