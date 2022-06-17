Agnipath Scheme: Karnataka CM asserts increase in upper age limit shows govt's 'sensitivity'

Welcoming the Centre's decision to increase the age limit for recruitment into defence forces in India under the Agnipath Scheme, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the decision proves Centre's sensitivity towards the needs of the people. "As the recruitment process in the Armed Forces was affected for last two years due to the pandemic, PM @narendramodi Ji (PM Modi) has relaxed the upper age limit for recruitment through Agnipath scheme in the first year of recruitment from 21 to 23 years," he said in a series of tweet.

"This proves that the government under Modi Ji is sensitive to the needs of our people. It will benefit a large number of youth. They will march gloriously on the path of service to their motherland and carve a bright future for themselves. I thank PM on behalf of the youth of the country," he added. Highlighting that the recruitment process in the Indian Army was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also thanked the government for approving the 'Agnipath' scheme for the benefit of the youth of the country and tweeted "The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, in the 'Agneepath Yojana', cares for youth. The government has shown sensitivity by deciding that this time the age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers should be increased from 21 to 23 years," Shah tweeted today.

Shah's tweet further read, "A large number of youths will be benefited by this decision and through Agnipath scheme. They will move forward in the direction of service to the country and their bright future. Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for this." In a virtual address today, the Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "Happy to announce that the upper age limit (for recruitment) has been revised to 23 years. This will benefit the youth. The recruitment process for Indian Air Force will begin on June 24.""The Government has announced Agnipath scheme under which youth will be able to join armed forces. The age criteria will be 17.5 to 21 years. Happy to announce that for the first recruitment, the upper age limit has been revised to 23 years. It will benefit the youth. Air Force recruitment will begin on June 24," he said.

Agnipath Scheme was launched by the central government on Tuesday (June 14), in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers. The Ministry of Defence, in its statement on Tuesday, said that the Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. It will provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into the society.

It is envisaged that the average age profile of the Indian Armed forces would come down by about 4-5 years by the implementation of this scheme. The nation stands to immensely benefit from the infusion of highly inspired youth with a deeper understanding of self-discipline, diligence and focus who would be adequately skilled and will be able to contribute in other sectors. This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the Government to usher in a new era in the Human Resource policy of the three Services. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services.

However, various parts of the country have observed massive protest by the youth demanding immediate withdrawal of Agnipath Scheme, after which the police administration have taken deployed the measures necessary to maintain peace in the affected-areas. (ANI)