ED summons to Rahul Gandhi: Maha BJP calls Cong protests 'nautanki'

Gandhi 51 had spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths from Monday to Wednesday during which he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA.The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald newspaper.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:33 IST
The Maharashtra BJP on Friday said the Congress' protests against the Enforcement Directorate for questioning Rahul Gandhi was ''nautanki'' (drama) and asked the party to focus on issues like Maratha and OBC reservations instead.

The Congress has been protesting across the country against the ED issuing summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money-laundering case. Gandhi (51) had spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths from Monday to Wednesday during which he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian. Speaking to reporters here, state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, ''The Congress party is indulging in nautanki for the Gandhi family, which is facing allegations of corruption. The ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is also part of it.'' ''The Congress should have focused on grim issues of Maratha reservation, OBC quota in local body polls, inadequate aid provided to the farmers, among others. Such agitations by the Congress hold the people of the state hostage,'' Upadhye added.

