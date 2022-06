Putin says 'nothing will be as it used to be' in combative speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday delivered a combative speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, saying that Russia's economy had weathered Western sanctions imposed after Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.

Putin accused the United States of treating other countries as "colonies", and said gloomy forecasts for the Russian economy had not been fulfilled. Amid a lengthy denunciation of the United States and its allies, Putin said: "Nothing will be as it used to be in global politics."

