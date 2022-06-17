CBI action against Raj CM's brother: Baghel slams Centre, decries 'vendetta politics'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday described the CBI searches at the premises of the brother of his Rajasthan counterpart and Congress colleague Ashok Gehlot as ''vendetta politics'' and said Central agencies were being “misused”, which is ''highly condemnable”.

The CBI on Friday raided Agrasen Gehlot's residence in Jodhpur in connection with a corruption case. An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team too had raided his place in 2020.

Talking to reporters here, Baghel alleged no action against any BJP leader by these investigating agencies in the last eight years clearly indicated that they were not acting impartially.

''This is politics of revenge. Every probe agency should be allowed to work independently. A person (in Chhattisgarh) had complained to the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) against (former chief minister and BJP leader) Raman Singh and his son accusing them of being involved in money laundering and sought probe into it by the Enforcement Directorate. But no action was taken on it,'' Baghel said when queried on the CBI raids at the premises of Rajasthan CM's brother.

''Was any action taken against a single BJP leader by Central agencies in the last eight years (of NDA rule at the Centre)? Central agencies have not been working impartially. They are being misused. It should be pressure free. There are many instances when probe agencies raided opposition leaders, but no further inquiry was held after they joined the BJP. This is highly condemnable,'' the CM said.

The CM further slammed the Centre over “shortage” of petrol and diesel and asked if the country was heading towards a Sri Lanka like situation. The island nation has been going through an economic crisis.

''There is a shortage in supply of petrol and diesel in the country. Are we heading towards a Sri Lanka like situation because the sale of petrol and diesel was first stopped when the economic crisis started there. The Union government should clarify,” he said.

Baghel said shortage of fuel will trigger inflation, affect farming activities at the start of the monsoon, adding that he would meet pump owners in the evening and listen to their grievances.

