Protests proof that country's youth will never accept Agnipath scheme: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the protests across the country are proof that the youth of country will never accept the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.Earlier in the day, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party AAP extended its support to the demands of youth for the roll back of the scheme but made a fervent appeal to the protesters to exercise their right to protest in a democratic manner, instead of resorting to vandalism and arson.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:13 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the protests across the country are proof that the youth of country will never accept the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

''Every youth has the right to join the Army and dedicate their whole life for the country, but today the BJP is depriving them of this right. The demonstrations happening across the country are clear proof that the youth of India will never accept Agnipath. No policy or law can be greater than the passion for service to the nation,'' Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

