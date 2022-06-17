Left Menu

Britain will give Kyiv strategic endurance to prevail against Russia, Johnson says

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 21:24 IST
Britain will give Ukraine the "strategic endurance" to prevail against Russia's invasion, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday.

Britain will also work with Ukraine to free up grain for export via the Black Sea that he said was being held "hostage" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, he told a joint news conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

