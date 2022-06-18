Left Menu

Agnipath protests: Cong announces solidarity 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 11:25 IST
Agnipath protests: Cong announces solidarity 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MPs and leaders will sit on a ''Satyagraha'' at the Jantar Mantar here Sunday morning in solidarity with the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

Youths across the country have taken to the streets against the contentious scheme, and incidents of violence have been reported from several cities and towns.

Sources said Congress MPs, its working committee members, and All India Congress Committee office-bearers will be part of the ''Satyagraha'' that begins at 10 AM at Jantar the Mantar on June 19.

''The decision was taken as the Agnipath scheme has enraged the youths of our country and they are protesting on streets,'' a party leader said. ''It is our responsibility to stand by them.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022