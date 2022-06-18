RLD demands rollback of Agnipath, urges youth to hold 'Satyagraha' against govt

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday demanded that the Centre should rollback the Agnipath scheme and start recruitment to armed forces in the traditional manner, while urging youngsters to not engage in violence during demonstrations.

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary along with party MLAs and office-bearers observed a "silent protest" in the morning at the Kisan Ghat in the national capital as they lent support to calls for withdrawal of the new initiative.

After the protest, the opposition party chief appealed to youngsters to exercise restraint in their protests against the central government's Agnipath scheme as several parts of the country witnessed violent protests in the wake of its announcement on Tuesday.

''I would like to appeal to the youth to stay away from acts like violence and arson and raise their voice against the government through Satyagraha," Chaudhary said. "We want the government to cancel the Agnipath scheme with immediate effect and start army recruitment in a normal way. Also, the government should provide relief to aspirants who exceeded age limit for recruitment during the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

In a Twitter post in Hindi, Chaudhary mentioned about the "silent protest" at Kisan Ghat, saying: "Our prayer is that the government should respect the sentiments of the youth and public, there should be peace in the country, all members of farmers' and labourers' families should be happy. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan!'' In a statement, the RLD said its president had earlier written a letter to the Ministry of Defence demanding relaxation in the age limit for candidates who missed defence recruitment camps due to the pandemic but the central government had categorically refused.

On the Centre increasing the upper age limit of Agnipath scheme for the proposed 2022 recruitment drive from 21 to 23, Chaudhary wondered if the government can extend the age limit for this scheme, then why can it not be done for all general recruitments.

"This whole scheme has brought the intention of the government under suspicion because of which the whole country is angry today,'' Chaudhary said.

Amid the ongoing protests over the Agnipath scheme, the RLD has planned a campaign from June 28 to July 16 in Uttar Pradesh under which it will hold a dialogue with youngsters.

The Centre had unveiled the new scheme for a four-year term recruitment for aspirants aged between 17.5 and 21 years which has triggered violent protests in various parts of the country even as the debate intensified over the pros and cons of the initiative, aimed at transforming the armed forces.

