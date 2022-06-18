Today, India making policies keeping in mind welfare, aspirations of women: PM Modi

Emphasizing on the importance of women's empowerment for India's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that all policies, from Army to mining, are being made keeping in mind the welfare of women. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 21,000 crores in Gujarat on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering here, PM Modi said, "Our double-engine government has empowered women in the last eight years. Their empowerment is imperative for India's rapid development. From Army to mines, today India is making policies and taking decisions keeping in mind the welfare and aspirations of women." "We have made many new schemes keeping in mind every stage of the life cycle of women. Making the life of women easier, reducing the difficulties in their lives and giving them more opportunities to move forward are among the top priorities of our government," he said.

He said the BJP government in Gujarat put efforts to give more opportunities to women in the decision-making space and promote women at every level. Gujarat is one of the states in the country where 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions is for women, he said.

Two decades ago, when Gujarat gave me the opportunity to serve, malnutrition was a big challenge here. Since then we started working in this direction one after the other, whose fruitful results are being seen today.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple atop the Pavagadh Hill. Assembly polls in Gujarat are slated for later this year. (ANI)

