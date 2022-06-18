Left Menu

Today, India making policies keeping in mind welfare, aspirations of women: PM Modi

Emphasizing on the importance of women's empowerment for India's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that all policies, from Army to mining, are being made keeping in mind the welfare of women.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 16:07 IST
Today, India making policies keeping in mind welfare, aspirations of women: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadodara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasizing on the importance of women's empowerment for India's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that all policies, from Army to mining, are being made keeping in mind the welfare of women. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 21,000 crores in Gujarat on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering here, PM Modi said, "Our double-engine government has empowered women in the last eight years. Their empowerment is imperative for India's rapid development. From Army to mines, today India is making policies and taking decisions keeping in mind the welfare and aspirations of women." "We have made many new schemes keeping in mind every stage of the life cycle of women. Making the life of women easier, reducing the difficulties in their lives and giving them more opportunities to move forward are among the top priorities of our government," he said.

He said the BJP government in Gujarat put efforts to give more opportunities to women in the decision-making space and promote women at every level. Gujarat is one of the states in the country where 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions is for women, he said.

Two decades ago, when Gujarat gave me the opportunity to serve, malnutrition was a big challenge here. Since then we started working in this direction one after the other, whose fruitful results are being seen today.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple atop the Pavagadh Hill. Assembly polls in Gujarat are slated for later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022