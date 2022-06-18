MP: Denied civic poll ticket in Dewas, BJP man tries to end life

A BJP worker on Saturday made a self-immolation bid by pouring kerosene on himself in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh after denial of ticket for the upcoming civic polls.

The man was identified as BJP worker Bhojraj Singh Jadon, who had reached the party's office along with some supporters to meet district president Rajiv Khandelwal after he was denied a ticket from ward 25 here.

As Khandelwal was not in office, an annoyed Jadon poured kerosene on himself but was overpowered by people present as he tried to take out a matchbox, eye-witnesses said.

When contacted, Khandelwal said, ''Over 450 applications were received for 45 corporator seats. The party has chosen 45 people who will fight for corporator posts. Some party workers are angry at not getting tickets and their grievances will be forwarded to the senior leadership.'' Saturday was the last date for filing of nomination papers for the civic polls scheduled for next month.

