Left Menu

MP: Denied civic poll ticket in Dewas, BJP man tries to end life

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 18-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 18:08 IST
MP: Denied civic poll ticket in Dewas, BJP man tries to end life
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP worker on Saturday made a self-immolation bid by pouring kerosene on himself in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh after denial of ticket for the upcoming civic polls.

The man was identified as BJP worker Bhojraj Singh Jadon, who had reached the party's office along with some supporters to meet district president Rajiv Khandelwal after he was denied a ticket from ward 25 here.

As Khandelwal was not in office, an annoyed Jadon poured kerosene on himself but was overpowered by people present as he tried to take out a matchbox, eye-witnesses said.

When contacted, Khandelwal said, ''Over 450 applications were received for 45 corporator seats. The party has chosen 45 people who will fight for corporator posts. Some party workers are angry at not getting tickets and their grievances will be forwarded to the senior leadership.'' Saturday was the last date for filing of nomination papers for the civic polls scheduled for next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022