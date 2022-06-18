Manjinder Sirsa condemns Kabul gurdwara attack, says it shattered Sikhs' hope for peace in Afghanistan

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and said the terror strike has shattered the Sikh community's hope of peace in Afghanistan.

Several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on Saturday, in the latest targeting of a place of worship of a minority community in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. India has slammed the ''cowardly attack'' and said it is closely monitoring the situation.

''I condemn barbaric attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib by ISIS Khorasan group. Khorasan has a history of attacking minority Sikhs in Afghanistan and threatened Sikhs to accept Islam or face another attack on Gurdwara. All nations must unite in condemning this violence against Sikhs,'' Sirsa tweeted.

Terming the scenes from inside the gurudwara following the attack ''horrific'', he said, ''One person Savinder Sikh has lost his life in this terror attack; a few are injured and hospitalised. Extending solidarity with the minority Sikhs in Afghanistan who are facing challenging times.'' ''My heart goes out to the family of Savinder Singh, a Sikh who was killed today in Gurdwara Karte Parwan terror attack. Minority Sikhs have been facing multiple problems in Afghanistan and this terror attack has shattered their hopes of peace and harmony for Sikhs in Kabul,'' Sirsa said.

